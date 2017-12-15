How to sample Pandora’s Premium service for free in the US

If you still haven’t settled on a streaming music service, Pandora has something to show you: it’s now letting people in the US try its Premium service – which usually costs $9.99 a month – at no charge… well, almost.

To use it, just fire up the app and login with your free account, and then search for any song, artist or album. You’ll see an option to hear the track on-demand after watching a 15-second video ad.

But your experience isn’t just limited to a single track: watching the ad unlocks Pandora’ full set of Premium features and content, so you can play any song in its catalog of more than 40 million tracks, listen to curated playlists, and browse album recommendations by genre. It isn’t clear just how long your listening session will last, but it seems like you’ll be able to enjoy more than just one song.

The promotion is open to folks on Pandora’s free and $5/month Plus tiers. If you give it a try, let us know your thoughts in the comments.