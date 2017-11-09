This wallpaper app makes your iPhone X’s notch disappear

Tired of that odd notch on your new iPhone X already? Apple couldn’t seem to find a way around it, as it had to fit multiple hardware components to enable its Face ID security system.

Thankfully, there’s a fix – for the home and lock screens, at least. A free iOS app called Notcho comes with a bunch of wallpapers that feature a black bar at the top, so your phone appears to have a contiguous color display.

The app also lets you create wallpapers with said bar from any image you feed it. Sadly, it adds a watermark at the bottom right corner, but you can remove it by ponying up a one-time fee of $1.99.

Too broke to afford the in-app purchase after buying your iPhone X? If you’re handy with Photoshop, you can follow Gadget Hacks’ advice and use this template file to create a custom notch-free wallpaper with your favorite backgrounds.

Download the PSD file, open it in Photoshop, and then drag your image of choice into the app as the top layer. You might need to resize it to fit and line up correctly, and you’ll want to hold down the Shift key to ensure the image expands or shrinks with the aspect ratio intact.

When you’re done, save and beam the wallpaper to your iPhone X, open it up in the Photos app, and then tap Share > Use as Wallpaper. Set it as ‘Still’, and you’re good to go.

Have you created any notch-hiding iPhone X wallpapers of your own? Share them with your fellow readers in the comments.