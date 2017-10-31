Skype’s new design is coming to your desktop, whether you like it or not

After previewing the new interface design for Skype’s desktop app back in August, Microsoft is now ready to roll it out to Windows 10 users, and make it available in an update for Mac, Linux and older versions of Windows.

The airy new look is in line with the revamped mobile app which caught a lot of flak in July, so there’s a chance that not everyone will dig it. However, if you use Skype frequently for voice and video calls, you might find some of the new features handy, such as:

A notification panel that makes it easy to scan all your alerts

A chat media gallery to find all the photos, files and links you’ve shared with your contacts in one place

Support for add-ins like Giphy GIF embeds, and scheduling calendar events from chats

In-call image sharing and reactions

The ability to @mention users to get their attention in group chats

A night mode that’s easier on the eyes in the dark than the standard theme

There’s also a Stories-style feature if you care to use it.

The latest version will arrive automatically on Windows 10 systems; if you’re on Mac, Linux, or an older edition of Windows, you can either turn automatic updates on or grab the installer here.

Read next: Apple HomePod's limited support for third-party apps could be a deal-breaker