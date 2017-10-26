Instagram adds melodramatic ‘Superzoom’ effect to Stories
Instagram is adding another wacky effect to its Stories camera, and it might be my favorite one yet. Say hello to ‘Superzoom.’
It’s pretty much what it sounds like – you select an area to zoom into it in a video. It’s sure to be used for a plethora of melodramatic videos, and Instagram even includes music to add to the effect. In other words, you basically get to do this:
To give it a go just need to select Superzoom from the camera, and tap and hold to record. Alternatively, tap it once to create a 3-second Superzoom.
Considering Halloween is coming up, I’m sure it’ll be used to a bunch of creepy-zoomy videos. To that effect, Instagram has also added 5 new themed faced filters, as well as a new sticker set. The new features should be rolling out today to Android and iOS.
