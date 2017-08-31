WhatsApp is down in multiple countries around the world

Update (11:40 am CST): The app appears to be working for some now, though complaints about it being down are still trickling in on DownDetector and Twitter. It’s currently working for me again.

WhatsApp is down, according to DownDetector and a flood of complaints on social media.

The complaints appear to be coming from Europe, Asia, and South America, with scattered complaints from other regions. I know I can’t use it here in Texas, and my colleagues in Amsterdam report it’s down for them as well.

Unlike most other social media sites, you can’t exactly check WhatsApp’s Twitter for updates, considering the last time the profile was updated was in late 2016. But that hasn’t stopped hundreds of people flooding Twitter with complaints under the hashtag “Whatsappdown.”

This story is developing. We will update as needed.

