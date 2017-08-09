YouTube is down for many users worldwide right now

You really might have to go back to work: YouTube appears to be experiencing server downtime across the board.

Numerous users have taken to Down Detector and Outage Report to report being unable to access the video service. It remains unclear what precisely is causing the issue, but Google has not yet confirmed any technical troubles on its status page.

Youtube is having issues since 09:24 AM ESThttps://t.co/Y2dMzKpSuF

RT if you're also affected #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/fwQo4oIn90 — Outage Report (@ReportOutage) August 9, 2017

The Down Detector heat map suggests the outage is most severely affecting users in Central Europe and the American East Coast – though there are also some reports from Russia and Japan.

You can see the full extent of the outage in the screenshot below:

The YouTube support team has not yet officially confirmed the sever downtime, but many users are tweeting that they are unable to access the service.

There are also some users reporting dealing with faulty user interface on YouTube. Judging by the diversity of languages – English, French and Portuguese among others – the issue is not limited to a single region.

Hi Anthony, here are some troubleshooting steps that might resolve the issue: https://t.co/lSShr5qQh8. Keep us posted! — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 9, 2017

Bonjour, pouvez-vous nous faire parvenir une capture d'écran de vos abonnements ? — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 9, 2017

Olá Cléber. Gostaríamos de ajudar. Esta visualizando alguma mensagem de erro? Nos avise. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 9, 2017

Developing…