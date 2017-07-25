Microsoft Paint isn’t dead yet

The internet lost its collective mind when news began doing the rounds yesterday about Microsoft killing off its beloved Paint app after 32 years. If you’re nostalgic about the doodling app that enthralled a couple of generations of Windows fans, you’ll be glad to know it’s not actually going away entirely.

Instead of being bundled with Windows 10, it’ll henceforth be available as a free download from the Windows Store.

Meanwhile, Paint 3D, which arrived on the OS with the Creators Update, will become the default image creation tool on Windows 10, and will continue to be updated.

Phew! Glad that didn’t take an awful turn, like we saw with excellent products like Google Reader, Wunderlist, Sunrise, and Yahoo News Digest in recent times.

MS Paint is here to stay on Windows Experience Blog

