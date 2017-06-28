Tinder Gold lets you see who likes you without matching

Tinder today announced it’s rolling out Gold, a new premium subscription service that lets its users see who’s liked them.

Gold users will be able to see which users have liked them in a special menu. You can also see people who have swiped right on you ahead of time. There are already third-party apps which do this — such as Flame for Tinder — but this is the first time the feature’s seen an official release.

These benefits come in addition to those for Plus users, such as Passport, unlimited Swipes, and Rewind. You’ll still have to match with each other before you can communicate, but Tinder makes it clear Gold will make make the process much faster.

In fact, the way they describe it sounds more like they’re advertising a swank spa service than romance. In case you haven’t had your dose of pretentious nothings today, here’s how the announcement describes Gold’s utility:

Think of it as your personal Swipe Right concierge—available 24/7—bringing all of your pending matches to you. Now you can sit back, enjoy a fine cocktail, and browse through profiles at your leisure.

Tinder, if I’m using your app, I’m looking for a one-night stand, not buying a Thoroughbred racehorse.

Gold will roll out to test regions in Argentina, Australia, Canada and Mexico. The announcement doesn’t mention how much Gold will cost, or if it will be available to non-Plus users.

