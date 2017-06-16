Delete yourself from the internet by pressing this button

The internet can be a beautiful and horrible place at the same time. It’s weird, and sometimes you feel like you want to leave. Sadly, there’s no easy way out — or there wasn’t, until now.

Swedish developers Wille Dahlbo and Linus Unnebäck created Deseat.me, a web app that offers a way to wipe your entire existence off the internet in a few clicks. After logging into the website with a Google or Outlook account it scans for apps and services you’ve created an account for, and creates a list of them with easy delete links.

Every account it finds gets paired with an easy delete link pointing to the unsubscribe page for that service. Within in a few clicks you’re freed from it, and depending on how long you need to work through the entire list, you can be unwanted-account-free within the hour.

If you’re getting tired of social media and internet-induced stress in general, it’s the quickest way to get back to a state of tranquility — and to be honest, that doesn’t sound like a bad idea.

