A few weeks ago we reported on a feature Instagram was testing that allowed you to archive photos on your profile instead of deleting them permanently. That feature is now rolling out to everyone.

The feature shows up in the ‘…’ menu above your individual image. It’s listed as the first option, likely to emphasize it as a better alternative to permanently deleting the memory.

Archived photos will then show up in their own private folder, which only you can access by tapping on the new clock-looking icon on the top right of your profile.

From there, you can choose to return it to your profile, share it privately on Messenger or WhatsApp, or get rid of it once and for all.

It’s a small but useful update. You can remove your embarrassing drunk photos from public view without destroying the memory altogether. The update is rolling out to Android and iOS now in version 10.21 of Instagram.

