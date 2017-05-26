Songwhip links to songs from Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube all at once

The sheer ubiquity of on-demand music streaming has made it easier than ever to play your favorite jams. Things, however, tend to get much messier when sharing songs with friends – especially when they all subscribe to different services. But there might be an app that turns this ordeal into less of a hassle.

Available for free, Songwhip is a new music linking tool that lets you share the same song from a multitude of available sources – all with one link. Anybody with the URL can then open the song with their preferred streaming service.

Here is a screenshot of how this works:

The service practically converts standard music links into ‘universal’ URLs that simultaneously direct you to numerous streaming options. The best part about it though is that it requires no registration to use, which means you can freely share links to your favorite tracks with anyone on the web.

All you need to do is head to Songwhip and enter the link to your song of preference. The app then proceeds to generate a URL for the song you’ve selected from a variety of sources.

To give you some more context, the tool currently offers support for a a slew of popular services like Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and YouTube.

While the Songwhip works fine for the most part, it’s worth nothing that the app is still in beta – so you’re likely to spot some bugs here and there.

Go to Songwhip here and start flooding your friends with your favorite jingles.

Songwhip