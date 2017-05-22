GitHub launches Marketplace to help developers find the tools they need

Source code management platform GitHub is making it easier for developers to find the right tools to improve and fine-tune their existing workflows.

In a blog post, the company announced it is launching a new Marketplace to help its members effortlessly discover and purchase apps to use across the overall development process – “from continuous integration to project management and code review.”

The freshly introduced platform essentially makes it possible for developers to get started with new tools without the need to create multiple accounts or set up separate payment methods.

The Marketplace is currently divided into five different categories, including code quality, code review, continuous integration, monitoring and project management. In addition to this, the platform offers support for numerous popular apps like Travis CI, Sentry and Waffle.

GitHub promises that more apps are coming soon, with plans to eventually to grant developers the opportunity to upload their own apps in case they successfully meet the community standards.

As part of the initiative, the company has also rebranded its Integrations section as GitHub Apps, giving developers more control over permissions and access to repositories.

Last but not least, GitHub has now also made its GraphQL API available for everyone so you could use the same API the popular website was built on to create your own tools with greater access to data than ever before.

Head to this page to check out the all-new GitHub Marketplace.

on GitHub Blog

Read next: Microsoft all but confirms new Surface Pro (and Type Covers)