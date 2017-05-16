Twitter co-founder Biz Stone is rejoining the company after six years

Biz Stone, one of the co-founders of Twitter Inc, is rejoining his company full-time after a 6-year hiatus.

Stone stepped back from Twitter in 2011. Since then he’s worked on several projects, most recently the Q&A app Jelly, which he sold to Pinterest earlier this year. According to Stone, he was personally invited back to Twitter by Jack Dorsey.

As for what Stone will be doing, he’s rather vague:

My top focus will be to guide the company culture, that energy, that feeling. This is where Jack, and Twitter’s inestimable CMO, Leslie Berland, feel I can have the most powerful impact … Somebody mentioned I’m just filling the “Biz shaped hole” I left. You might even say the job description includes being Biz Stone.

You do you, Biz Stone. Apparently that’s your literal job description.

