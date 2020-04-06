Apple is making million face shields per week to help health workers

by Ivan Mehta in Apple

Tech companies worldwide are trying to help health agencies and governments fight the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Apple said it has designed a special face shield for medical professionals.

The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, posted a video on Twitter saying that the tech giant will ship a million face shields by the end of the week; after that, an additional one million units each week. These masks pack flat, with one box containing a hundred pieces.

Cook said Apple is making these shields in the US and China, with each unit taking less than two minutes to assemble.

He added that the company has sourced 20 million masks through its supply chain network, and is working with governments to donate them according to demand.

Last month, Apple launched a rather basic tool for people in the US to check if they need to get tested for COVID-19. It’s good to see the iPhone maker putting its design prowess to use to help people in these testing times.

