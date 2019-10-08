Apple is reportedly considering bundling Apple TV+ and Apple Music

Apple is set to launch its streaming video subscription service, Apple TV+, on November 1 , with a competitive pricing of $4.99 per month. However, the company might spice things up before taking it live. According to a report by According to a report by the Financial Times , the iPhone maker is considering bundling Apple TV+ and Apple Music under a single package.

FT’s report notes the company has entered talks with major music labels regarding the bundling, but haven’t discussed pricing yet. It also says one of the big labels is against the idea with the fear of losing out on revenue.

Apple is currently offering one year’s subscription for free if you buy a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. Plus, you can share the subscription with up to six family members at no extra cost.

Apple Music currently costs $10 per month. So I expect the bundle might cost something like $12-$13 – but we don’t have an indication from the company on price yet.

Also, as we’ve said earlier, the company can really go for the kill by also throwing in an Apple Arcade subscription and some iCloud storage in this package to sweeten the deal. Just do it, Apple!

