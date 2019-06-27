Jony Ive is leaving Apple

Apple today announced that Jony Ive, its chief design officer, will soon depart for greener pastures. Ive, according to a press release, plans to start his own company though he will continue to work with Apple on a range of projects.

“After nearly 30 years and countless projects, I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer,” Ive said. “Today it is stronger, more vibrant and more talented than at any point in Apple’s history.”

In his time at Apple, Ive pieced together a team of some of the best creative talent from around the world. Apple’s design team has been recognized with countless design awards during that time.

For now, design team leaders Evan Hankey (vice president of industrial design) and Alan Dye (vice president of human interface design) will report to Apple’s Chief Operating officer Jeff Williams.

Developing…