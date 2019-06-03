Apple introduces privacy-focused ‘Sign in with Apple’ button for sites and apps

Apple addressed privacy problems by calling out trackers around the world at its WWDC developer conference. To address that, the company introduced a new sign in method: Sign in with Apple.

Just like ‘login with Google’ and ‘login with Facebook,’ you can sign in into an app by ‘login with Apple‘ button. It uses FaceID for authentication, and creates a new account if you don’t have any.

More importantly, you can choose to hide your email address, and Apple will generate a random email ID visible to only to that particular app that’ll forward all emails to your main email ID. Plus, this method creates a unique random email for each app, so that they can’t track you and your personal data.

"Login with Apple" feature which does everything it can to give the least information to apps. pic.twitter.com/D1i8G6wrN7 — pixelomer (@pixelomer) June 3, 2019

The new sign-in feature is available across MacOS, iOS, and websites. This is an important feature for users who care for their privacy, especially after recent reports of apps tracking your data.

