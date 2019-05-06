Apple’s iOS 13 slated to focus on replacing other companies’ apps

Apple’s developer conference WWDC now less than a month away, and Bloomberg’s latest report spills beans on what to expect from the event. The company will reportedly bring a ton of changes with iOS 13, watchOS 6, and MacOS 10.15.

Here are some of the biggest anticipated changes:

It’s been rumored earlier, but the new report solidifies the expectation that Apple’s going to roll out a system-wide dark mode with the new update. Notably, Android is also going to provide a dark mode option with its latest operating system.

Update for Reminder app with four default sections with different colors: tasks to be done today, all tasks, scheduled tasks, and flagged tasks.

As 9to5Mac reported earlier, the company will release a new app that will merge Find My Friends with Find My iPhone and add features like “Find Network ” to search for the device even if it’s not connected to a WiFi or a cellular network .

Find my iPhone

iOS 13 will also update the iMessage app with the ability to add a profile picture and a display name. People will also be able to send sticker versions of Animojis and Memojis.

According to Bloomberg, a refreshed Health app will also make way to iPhones with a section for “hearing health” and “ more comprehensive menstrual cycle tracking.”

We might finally see an upgrade to iOS‘s inbuilt mail app with better folder management and options to mute and block contacts.

Following the footsteps of Android Q, Apple might also update the share sheet to make it easier to send photos and files to people you contact frequently.

To compete with Google Maps, Apple will let people set frequent locations, location groups, and suggest navigation based on location history in the Maps app.

Apple might enable iPads to act as a second Mac screen with Apple Pencil and Mac notifications support, just like the Duet Display app.

The new update might also introduce better parental controls where they can block children’s access to certain contacts during specific hours.

Overall, the update seems focused on Apple trying to improve its internal apps so people can stop relying on third-party apps. We’ll have to wait for the actual event to see if all these rumors are true.

