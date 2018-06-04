Apple announces Shortcuts app for Siri

Apple today announced Shortcuts for Siri, an app that allows iOS users to receive background tips from Siri and create their own shortcuts for apps.

Siri is now paying more attention than ever, it’ll predict your morning routine and keep an eye on your activity throughout the day with its new Shortcuts app.

Users can also create a workflow in the app that will allow users to customize Siri routines with voice commands. Users can, for example, record a custom phrase such as “heading home” and Siri will complete a series of actions which can include anything from starting a music playlist, informing a person of your arrival time via text message, and bringing up information about your commute.

These shortcuts can be run from Apple Watch, HomePod, and of course your iPhone.

Developing…

Read next: Apple's new Measure app is like an AR ruler for your iPhone