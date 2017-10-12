If Amazon buys Nordstrom and AMC it could reach a trillion before Apple

The expert who predicted the Whole Foods buyout is at it again, this time he thinks Amazon will gobble up Nordstrom next. Furthermore he predicts that Amazon is going to take on cable companies by purchasing AMC, the network behind Mad Men and The Walking Dead.

Professor Scott Galloway, of NYU’s Stern School of Business, makes the case for Amazon Inc. to zoom past Apple on the way to becoming the first company to reach a one-trillion dollar evaluation. Currently the Seattle company lags behind both Apple and Google, but Galloway doesn’t see that as much of an impediment.

Speaking to The Street, Galloway said:

If you look at where Amazon is butting heads against the other three, it’s winning everywhere it touches them

In other Amazon news the company will effectively double its packaging center staff this holiday season by taking on an additional 120,000 seasonal employees.

Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment said:

We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.

The company is also opening a second headquarters which will eventually add another 50,000 employees to the more than 150,000 it currently employs.

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, has a lot of balls up in the air right now, as the company is juggling a potential entry into pharmaceuticals, a battle with Walmart for our refrigerators, and trying to compete with Google in the smart-speaker market.

Amazon gets its fair share of shade from the media – myself included – but the company has over 300 million customers driving it to, potentially, be the first company worth 16-digits.

Apple better hope the iPhone X is another game changer if the Cupertino company wants to cross the trillion dollar mark first.

