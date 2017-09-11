Where to watch Apple’s iPhone 8 event live

Apple is gearing up to launch the next iPhone and celebrate the iconic device’s 10th anniversary at its upcoming event tomorrow. We’re expecting to see a whole new bezel-less design, a face recognition system for unlocking the phone, augmented reality capabilities, and many improvements to iOS with version 11.

The unveiling will take place on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park premises, which is the company’s brand new campus in Cupertino. The best place to follow along is right here on TNW, as we’ll cover the announcements as they happen. If you want to tune in and watch it live, here’s how and when you can do so.

Apple’s iPhone keynote starts at 10AM PT, 1PM ET, 6PM GMT, 7PM CET and 10:30PM IST on September 12.

You can stream the event on Apple’s site at apple.com/apple-events/september-2017, using:

Safari on iOS 9.0 or later

Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.11

Microsoft Edge on Windows 10

Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later, or a 4th generation Apple TV. You should be able to find the event listed in the Apple Events app.

What else can you expect at the event? A new Apple Watch with LTE connectivity, the rollout of macOS High Sierra, and a 4K-capable Apple TV are expected to grace the stage. Find out more in our predictions piece.

Stay tuned for all this and more from us in tandem with Apple’s event on September 12 at 10AM PT – follow our coverage here. We’re also hosting a live chat during the event, in which we’ll discuss the new products and updates: join us on this page.

