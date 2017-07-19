Apple launched a blog to show off its machine learning research

Apple is investing in machine learning, and it wants you to know. The company just launched a blog dubbed the Apple Machine Learning Journal, with the intent to show off its research into the technology.

The company sums it up in its introductory post:

Welcome to the Apple Machine Learning Journal. Here, you can read posts written by Apple engineers about their work using machine learning technologies to help build innovative products for millions of people around the world. If you’re a machine learning researcher or student, an engineer or developer, we’d love to hear your questions and feedback.

Basically, it’s technical stuff aimed at people studying AI. The first research blog post details about how Apple is working to create better synthetic images to train neural networks – compete with creepy simulated eyes. If that sounds up your alley, you can read the post here.

Personally, I’m just surprised the blog exists in the first place. Apple’s a pretty insular company, so it’s strange to see it share its research – even as a summary – in such a public way. But then Google and Microsoft are more often associated with Machine Learning – maybe this is just Apple’s way of letting the world know there’s more to its AI than Siri.

Via MacRumors

