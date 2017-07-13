Apple’s giving away free Beats headphones on Mac or iPad purchases (and not just for students)

by Bryan Clark in Apple

Apple’s giving away free Beats headphones on Mac or iPad purchases (and not just for students)

Apple today announced a deal offering free Beats headphones (up to $300) for any student purchasing a qualifying Mac or iPad. The deal, which is said to be for college students only, never actually asks for an ID or even if you’re a student — at least during my iPad purchase at Apple’s website today.

MacBooks — including the Pro and Air — as well as iMacs, Mac Pro, and Mac mini are included in the deal. The cheapest of the bunch, the MacBook Air retails at $849, and includes Beats Solo3 Wireless, BeatsX, or Powerbeats 3 headphones ($299, $149, and $199, respectively).

Or, you could go the tablet route with the iPad Pro, starting at $629.

And again, Apple says the deal is for “college students only,” but never actually asked if I was a student, or if I could show a student ID. So, for now at least, it appears the deal is open to anyone.

Buy a Mac or iPad Pro. We'll supply the Beats. on Apple

AppleGeariPad

Bryan Clark is a reporter from San Diego, CA. Happy to hear your thoughts on bryan@thenextweb.com or @bryanclark on Twitter.

Bryan Clark is the US Editor, a California resident, and a believer that the West Coast truly is the best coast. He digs web culture, social media, and inappropriate use of GIFs during otherwise serious conversation. Connect via Twitter or Facebook.

Here's some more distraction

Comments