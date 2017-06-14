iPhone 7s reportedly waterproof with wireless charging

by Bryan Clark in Apple

iPhone assembler Wistron has confirmed what Apple fans have been waiting to hear: it’ll be waterproof, and offer wireless charing. According to two Apple analysts, Jeff Pu and Arthur Liao, Wistron is splitting orders with Foxconn on the new 5.5-inch iPhone — presumed to be the iPhone 7s Plus.

Current models are already splash and dust-resistant. Each has an IP67 rating, but damage caused by water isn’t covered by Apple’s warranty. Apple warns:

Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and might decrease as a result of normal wear.

Or, to put it simply, older iPhone 7’s are less resistant to the elements.

The new models would feature IP68 protection. 6 meaning it’s still effectively dust proof and 8 adds additional water resistance. For comparison’s sake, the Samsung Galaxy S8 — which also has an IP68 rating — can withstand depths of around 5 feet for up to 30 minutes.

The iPhone 8, due to its presumed positioning as a flagship model above the 7s, should expect to see the same (or better) upgrades. The 4.7-inch version, which is already rumored to have wireless charging, should see the improved waterproofing too.

Wistron confirms waterproof, wireless charging for new iPhone on Nikkei Asian Review

