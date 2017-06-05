Apple updates iMacs to be brighter, faster, and more powerful

Apple announced an update to its iMac line at today’s WWDC event, with a generous hardware upgrade and more powerful graphics across the board.

The new iMac is getting a spruced-up display, putting emphasis on next-generation graphics. The new displays will be 43-percent brighter with 500 nits and support for 1 billion colors. The 21.5-inch comes with a Retina 4K display, while the 27-inch has Retina 5k.

They will also be faster than previous models, with 4.2 GHz Kaby Lake processors, and SSDs up to 2TB running up to 50-percent faster. Each has USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The new iMac will be available starting at $1099, and it begins shipping today. It will be available to buy in Apple Stores later in the week.

