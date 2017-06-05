Apple is officially giving the MacBook Pro external graphics

Well, here’s a surprise: at WWDC 2017, Apple officially acknowledged support for external graphics enclosures – devices that allow you to attach a dedicated graphics card to your computer, usually through a Thunderbolt 3 port.

Even more surprising, Apple is releasing its own external graphics enclosure in the form of a developer kit with an AMD Radeon 580 (we’ll post a link here once available). Granted, the announcement was part of Apple unveiling Metal 2, its newest graphics software standard, but it’s still a notable change of pace for the company.

To be clear, you’ve been able to add existing external graphics enclosures such as the Razer Core to the Mac for some time, but it required a bit of elbow grease. An official acknowledgement from Apple, however, is a big change of pace.

Apple acknowledging the technology is a big move to show it’s actually starting to care about gamers. WWDC has so far included much talk about VR as well, so external graphics support will help make that a reality.

Developing story…. Refresh for updates.

Follow all our WWDC 2017 coverage here.

Read next: WatchOS 4 lands with improved activity tracker, music, and more