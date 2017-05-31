Apple has the worst products, except for all the others

A few weeks ago I was chatting with a photographer at an event. He noticed my iPhone 6s and asked me if it was the iPhone 7. He then showed me his iPhone 4, told me he was considering an upgrade to the iPhone 7 Plus, and asked for my feedback.

Before I could even reply, he started complaining how Apple stopped innovating, that recent products seemed boring, and lacked exciting new features, that the Mac Pro sucked and how his MacBook Pro kept crashing all the time. I patiently listened as he ranted.

Then I told him how I see Apple. I admit I was disappointed when the MacBook Pro was announced. I was underwhelmed. Just like I was not blown away with the iPhone 7. But at the same time, Apple reminds me of the ‘Democracy’ part of Winston Churchill’s quote:

Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.

Now, certainly there are great Android devices, and even the latest Blackberry looks pretty nifty. Or how about the new Essential Android phone by Andy Rubin that launched just this week? My buddy Owen is VERY happy with his switch to a Windows laptop, after voicing similar concerns with Apple innovativeness. To be sure, there are other options around that are more than fine.

And even though all that is true, if you want to just work and don’t want to worry about safety, security, service, maintenance, synchronization, and durability, there isn’t much choice.

Going all in on Apple is certainly not perfect, and there will always be lots of things about Apple’s products we can all complain about, but it is still better than the alternative.

