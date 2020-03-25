Pornhub’s Premium goes free worldwide to cure your lockdown blues

After offering free subscriptions in Italy, Spain, and France, adult entertainment site Pornhub is making its subscription free for everyone across the world — with a view to help to flatten the curve amid lockdowns around the world. The company said it’s extending the free Pornhub premium support, which unlocks select content to everyone across the world until April 23.

Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe 🔥 https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020

In a statement, Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub, said the company wanted to provide a way for people to pass the time under lockdown:

With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time. We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve.

The adult entertainment firm is also donating 85 percent of its video sales to performers who had to stop working due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

