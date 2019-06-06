Robert Downey Jr. launches a coalition to clean up the earth using AI and robots

Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man may have met his end in the Marvel cinematic universe, but the movie star wants to keep doing things that one might associate with his on-screen persona, genius billionaire Tony Stark. The actor announced that he’s launching a collaborative effort to clean up the earth by making use of AI and robotics.

Speaking at Amazon’s re:MARS conference in Las Vegas, the actor recounted an insight he’d heard from scientists that inspired this mission: using robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly in the next 10 years.

Downey Jr.’s vision will take the form of an organization called Footprint Coalition, and it’s scheduled to officially launch in April next year. We don’t know much else about it just now, as the actor didn’t share many more details on stage; however, he did say he’ll be committed to the cause for next 11 years. Meanwhile, he’s making an AI docu-series for YouTube Premium in partnership with his wife, Susan Downey.

There’s not much detail on how the project will work at the moment. As of now, you can visit the Footprint Coalition’s website, and sign up to receive updates.

