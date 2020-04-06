Daily Distraction: Learn to play an instrument during lockdown

Do you remember the first time you picked up the guitar and felt that you’re going to rock the world? And soon after failing to even play one note properly, you might’ve wanted the earth to gobble you up.

While making songs sounds like a simple task when we listen to them, but it seems incredibly hard when you pick up an instrument. This is probably the perfect time for you to pick up the instrument that’s been lying somewhere in your house for ages.

So, today’s list of tools includes stuff that’ll help you learn some music, and make life more fun during this lockdown.

Fender, one of the leading manufacturers of guitars in the world, is offering three months of free lessons on its Fender Play platform (app and website). You can learn to play ukulele, acoustic, electric, or bass guitar in many different styles.

Yousician is a tool offering tabs and chord charts of thousands of songs on multiple instruments. Plus, it also offers lessons on how to learn these instruments. The service is offering a 30-day trial of its premium course. Plus, music teachers working with schools will get a premium subscription for the rest of the year.

If you own a piano from Roland, you can get three months of lessons for free.

The famous Berklee school of music has 40 free courses ranging from music technology to music songwriting.

Popular digital audio software Abelton is offering free courses about music and synth, so you can churn out some sick tunes.

If you’re a theoretical person, here’s a handy list of great YouTube channels related to music theory.

Learn from the legends like Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, who’re uploading instructional videos on their social media accounts.

Video of the day

If you’re looking for some cool music to get inspiration, I’ll suggest this channel called Postmodern Jukebox. They recreate modern hits with a twist, and it’s always fun to listen to them.

Meme of the day

This meme about Dream Theater’s lead guitarist John Petrucci always cracks me up.

Keep grooving. Stay safe. Bye.