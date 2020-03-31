Daily Distraction: How to get fit within your four walls

Over the weekend, I saw a ton of people on my Twitter timeline talking about Dalgona coffee. If you don’t know about this trend, it’s fine. Dalgona coffee is a frothy and creamy coffee that’s made by vigorously whipping coffee, sugar, and a little bit of water.

Now, if you own a blender or electric whisker, it’s easy for you to enjoy this Instagram worthy delight. However, if you don’t own any of these gadgets, you need to use your hand and whip this mixture for a long time to get the right texture and flavor — and that’s quite a workout.

That’s what I want to talk to you about today, home workouts. With no option to go to a gym or play any sport, we have to make sure that we don’t end up looking like Thor in Avengers: Endgame.

The Fat Thor

So, here are some handy ways to work out at home:

The famous Gold’s Gym is offering some handy home workouts on its app and website. Plus, it’s offering free premium subscriptions to its app Gold’s AMP until May 31.

We have dozens of workouts to choose from for your at home gym session to get you sweating to something new everyday! Head over to https://t.co/tIMogJuNih for a full library of free workouts. #StrongerAnywhere #GoldsAtHome pic.twitter.com/Hn5gQDuVU8 — Gold's Gym (@GoldsGym) March 25, 2020

Planet Fitness is live-streaming workout sessions on its Facebook page at 7 AM ET. If that timing doesn’t suit you, you can watch these videos on the page later as well.

Fitbit is offering opening up premium subscriptions on its app that guides you through plenty of home workouts.

Nike is also offering free and short workouts on its various workout apps to keep you in shape.

We listed our own ways of working out at home, and my colleagues Mar and Cara swear by these yoga sessions.

