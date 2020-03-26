Introducing Daily Distraction: Tech relief for you, a human in lockdown

For the first time in decades, the whole world is following the same routine. Wake up, read the news on coronavirus, stay inside your house if possible, ponder about the futility of life, try to sleep.

Naturally, you need to distract yourself for a bit, and what better place to do that than the vast expanses of the internet? In this new column, we’ll share a few things each to help take your mind off the news.

Here’s what we’ve got in store for you today.

JSTOR, the infamous popular online library has 6,000 of its ebooks and 150 journals under open access. You can also read 26 of its public health journal archives till June 30.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has some kickass tools to take you to the infinity and beyond. These tools include a star mapper, a telescope explorer, and a few documentaries.

With many people #stayinghome these days, we have curated a selection of activities for you to pass time and learn more about space science in the meantime. You could start with #ESASky, exploring the sky as viewed by many astronomy missions & telescopeshttps://t.co/NpOkchaQCA pic.twitter.com/nuNvRGTXNm — ESA Science (@esascience) March 13, 2020

Meme of the day:

Every day in lockdown be like

Want to impress your friends with nerdy jokes? There’s a guide for that:

Do you have something that is helping you through these difficult times? A video, an app, a song, your pet, or a joke? Email me about it at ivan@thenextweb.com, and I might include it in our next Daily Distraction.

Bye. Stay safe.

Read next: Amazon’s 'deep clean' of its coronavirus-infected warehouse will continue… indefinitely