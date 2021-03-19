After Trump ban, Twitter is polling users on how to moderate world leaders

Twitter is still dealing with the ramifications of banning Trump, and now it’s asking users for advice on how to go about moderating politicians and world leaders in the future.

In particular, the company is looking for public opinion on whether “world leaders should be subject to the same rules as others on Twitter” and about “what type of enforcement is appropriate” when such a figure breaks the rules.

In a blog post, the company announced it would run a poll from March 19 to April 12 to “inform the development of our policy framework.” This questionnaire would be available in 14 languages to help ensure global input: Arabic, Chinese, English, Farsi, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, and Urdu.

The company says it’s also consulting with human rights experts, academics, and civil society organizations around the world.

While many feel Trump’s ban was justified, some feel it sets a dangerous precedent — and yet others think it came too late. Still, establishing firmer, clearer rules going forward is probably in everyone’s best interest. Hopefully, the poll can help guide these best practices.

