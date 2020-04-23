Twitter is testing a feature to let you see quoted retweets

You’ve all seen “sco pa tu mana” and “bomboclaat” tweets on your timeline. Those templates are made for quote retweets. But, there’s no way you can see all quoted tweets from a single tweet right now. However, Twitter might be solving that problem soon.

The company’s product lead, Kayvon Beykpour, tweeted today that the social network is rolling out a test that lets you see retweets with comments — meaning all quote retweets. When you’ll tap on the retweets label of a tweet, you’ll be able to see retweets with and without comments.

We rolled this out as a test starting today. Let's you easily see all the Retweets with comments of any tweet. Let us know what you think if you have access to the experience. https://t.co/lQhAMmufCs — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) April 23, 2020

[Read: Here’s how to enable 2FA to keep your Nintendo Switch safe]

If you can’t see this feature, for now, you can follow our guide to use the QuotedReplies account and see all quoted tweets.

We’ll keep an eye out for when this feature will roll out en masse, and update you accordingly.