Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey uses DuckDuckGo over Google

Unlike the late 90s and early 00s, search engines currently aren’t at war with each other.. Google is a clear giant in the field and others orbit around it like small planets around the sun.

While someone ‘Googling’ stuff is not surprising, it’s quite unusual when a big company’s CEO says they prefer some other search engine. In a big endorsement, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted he loves DuckDuckGo and it’s his default search engine.

The search engine positions itself as a pro-privacy search service that doesn’t sell your data like the major search companies. While DuckDuckGo might not have giant numbers – the company claims to average about 40 million queries a day, while marketing software firm HubSpot estimates Google fields 5.8 billion searches daily but it has often produced studies to prove other companies constantly track you around the web.

Dorsey’s tweet amounts to a giant endorsement for the plucky little search engine, and I’d like to think it’s also a nod towards prioritizing privacy. How about finally rolling out those end-to-end encrypted direct messages, Jack?

