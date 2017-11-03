Trump account disappeared from Twitter for a glorious 6 minutes

For six minutes today, the world experienced social media without Donald Trump. And just as we were starting to get into it, to become fully engrossed in the very essence of what made it so good to begin with — the heavy breathing, animal-like noises, and intense feelings of pleasure that only comes from experiencing someone in their rawest form — it was over.

Maybe think about baseball next time, Jack?

After the internet lit its collective cigarettes, but before it managed to get out of bed, the theories started to roll in.

TWITTER JUST BANNED DONALD TRUMP! 😂😂😂😂😂 — Jamie Broadnax (@JamieBroadnax) November 2, 2017

My guess: Trump tried to post something stupid and accidentally deleted his account. This is also how the global nuclear war will start, btw — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) November 2, 2017

My guess: Trump's lawyers told him to delete his account, because he is in serious legal jeopardy — David Klion (@DavidKlion) November 2, 2017

We, of course, don’t know the cause of Trump’s disappearance yet, but have reached out to Twitter for more information.

For now, let’s not sweat the details and instead marvel in the fact that, for six glorious minutes, Donald Trump was missing from Twitter. Nothing can take this away from us.

We’ll all remember where we were during the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 2, 2017

@jack I need to very seriously tell you that the 70 seconds that Trump's twitter account went away were the happiest 70 seconds of my year. — Cabel Sasser (@cabel) November 2, 2017

I just checked Twitter and we are FINALLY DONALD TRUMP-FREE!!!

**phone rings** pic.twitter.com/bPOCdSnRAL — Noah Antwiler (@TheSpoonyOne) November 2, 2017

Live footage leaked of @realDonaldTrump in White House when Trump's Twitter was gone. 😂😂😂 lmao #Resist pic.twitter.com/lSqb1He2sB — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) November 2, 2017

Thanks for the memories, Twitter. We’ll call you.