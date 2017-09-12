Ted Cruz just liked a porn tweet. That is all.

Way to go, Teddy boy. Just hours ago, the Texas senator’s Twitter account liked a totally NSFW tweet that included a two-minute long video clip from @sexuallposts. That’s got him trending on the platform right now, with 163,000 recent Cruz-related tweets doing the rounds at the time of writing.

We’ve got a pixelated screenshot below, but like we said, this isn’t something you’ll want to be browsing at your workplace.

Ted Cruz’s liked tweets (click for uncensored image)

Expect a statement from Cruz’s office anytime now denying his direct involvement in any social media activity attached to his name.

For its part, @sexuallposts has amended its bio to reflect that it’s ‘@TedCruz’s Favorite Twitter Porn Account’. Well played.

Read next: Pretty up your home screen with 16 new iOS 11 wallpapers