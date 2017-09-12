Ted Cruz just liked a porn tweet. That is all.

by Abhimanyu Ghoshal in Twitter

Ted Cruz just liked a porn tweet. That is all.
Credit: Gage Skidmore

Way to go, Teddy boy. Just hours ago, the Texas senator’s Twitter account liked a totally NSFW tweet that included a two-minute long video clip from @sexuallposts. That’s got him trending on the platform right now, with 163,000 recent Cruz-related tweets doing the rounds at the time of writing.

We’ve got a pixelated screenshot below, but like we said, this isn’t something you’ll want to be browsing at your workplace.

Ted Cruz's liked tweets (click for uncensored image)
Ted Cruz’s liked tweets (click for uncensored image)

Expect a statement from Cruz’s office anytime now denying his direct involvement in any social media activity attached to his name.

For its part, @sexuallposts has amended its bio to reflect that it’s ‘@TedCruz’s Favorite Twitter Porn Account’. Well played.

Read next: Pretty up your home screen with 16 new iOS 11 wallpapers

Distract