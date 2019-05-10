The Mill’s Rama Allen is live at TNW2019 – tune in now!

Welcome to the second day of TNW Conference 2019, our flagship technology festival in Amsterdam. Up next on the Art of Tech stage is Rama Allen, Executive Creative Director at London-based VFX and creative studio The Mill.

Allen is an interactive artist, and futurist. He was included in Adweek’s Creative 100 that listed him as one of the 10 Visual Artists changing the way we see the world. He has created works for IBM, Showtime, HBO, Playstation, and has two Emmy nominations for his True Blood and Vikings title sequences.

For his talk titled ‘The Outer Dark,’ Allen will move outside the glaring spotlight on tools like AI, biometrics, and blockchain, and wander around in the dark to uncover unexpected ways to create beauty, magic, and meaning, and learn more about ourselves as upright mammals.

Along the way, he will share experiments, projects, processes, and insights that he and his team have created on their journeys just outside of the light.

