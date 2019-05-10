Google’s Jonathan Rochelle is live at TNW2019 – tune in now!

What makes a school? Teachers, perhaps? Definitely classes. Maybe not, according to Jonathan Rochelle, Director of Product Management at Google, and the kids from the Agora School in the Netherlands.

The Agora School is an interesting experiment that focuses on self-directed education. Kids are in charge of their own educational destinies. Along the way, they’re nurtured and guided by “coaches.” But does it work? You can find out later on today, when Rochelle and a panel of students from the Agora School take to TNW’s main stage.

