Francis Pouliot separates Bitcoin from blockchain

At TNW2019, Francis Pouliot, CEO and co-founder of Bitcoin exchange BullBitcoin, gave a technical overview of the cryptocurrency’s network, focusing on how it works, and what it’s capable of.

During his presentation, Pouliot rounded up Bitcoin’s core value and primary directives.

Francis Pouliot delivering his presentation at the Hard Fork track at TNW2019.

In terms of emergent properties, Pouliot spoke about Bitcoin’s immutability, censorship-resistance, trustless validation, and self sovereignty.

He also highlighted the cryptocurrency’s monetary properties, focusing on its decentralized digital scarcity, fungibility, and liquidity.

Additionally, Pouliot chatted about the platform’s properties, including security, smart contracts, integration usability, and payments.

Pouliot wrapped his talk by clarifying his own stance on the cryptocurrency and its underlying technology.

“I do not consider Bitcoin to be part of the blockchain space. I consider the two to be different,” he stated.

There’s plenty more where that came from. Check out the official schedule to discover the keynotes you don’t want to miss, and watch them on our live streams.