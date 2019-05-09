National Geographic’s Executive VP: Brand authenticity is key for long-term survival

At TNW2019, National Geographic’s Executive Vice President Emanuele Madeddu spoke about the importance of brands being purpose-focused in a bid to survive in today’s challenging business and media environment.

Brands are constantly competing for consumers’ time and it’s not surprising that they trial new and innovate ways to retain and attract audiences. This said, Madeddu believes a company‘s purpose, which is crucial for its long-term survival, shouldn’t suffer as a result.

Emanuele Madeddu on-stage at TNW 2019.

Madeddu explained that in National Geographic’s case, being purpose-focused entails igniting the spirit of exploration in its audience and giving people the necessary tools to understand what is happening in the world.

Overall, Madeddu advised brands to stay true to who they are and why the exist, to create a sense of belonging with consumers by interacting with them, and to never lose sense of brand authenticity.

There’s plenty more where that came from. Check out the official schedule to discover the keynotes you don’t want to miss, and watch them on our live streams.