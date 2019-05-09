John Hegarty: 90 percent of content is crap

Emma Harman, Managing Director EMEA for Whaler, a company that connects businesses to creators; and John Hegarty, founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH), a creative agency, talked about how technology aids brands and creators at TNW2019 conference today.

Hegarty said that 90 percent of content around us was crap, but noted technology was really helping creators and influencers who are trying to make a difference. He added that great brands try and create a movement that changes the world, and companies like Whaler and influencers are shaping up that message nicely.

Harman opined that brands in today’s age need to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly. She said that they need to show more empathy and emotion to capture people’s attention.

For more, check out our #TNW2019 page, where you can watch all our amazing speakers live from the conference!