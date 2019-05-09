Guy Kawasaki’s opening keynote is live at TNW2019 – tune in now!

We’re coming to you live from day one of TNW 2019, our flagship conference in Amsterdam. Up first is Guy Kawasaki, the genius responsible for building Apple’s cult-like status that remains today.

He basically invented evangelism marketing as Apple’s original chief evangelist from 1983 to 1987, and he was in charge of marketing the very first Macintosh. Kawasaki is now the chief evangelist of Canva and a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz.

Kawasaki is on the main stage kicking off the conference with a keynote, drawing from his career in the world of tech. Tune in above at 10:20AM CEST, or visit this page.

There’s plenty more where that came from. Check out the official schedule to discover the keynotes you don’t want to miss, and watch them on our live streams.