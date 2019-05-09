Bumble’s Louise Troen on censoring dick pics using AI

We’re coming to you live from day one of TNW 2019, our flagship conference in Amsterdam. Up next is Louise Troen, Bumble’s iconic VP of Internal Marketing and Communications in the UK.

Troen joined Bumble when the billion-dollar company was still a small team. The female-focused social networking app believes in empowerment not just through dating, but in business and networking too. When it comes to brand building, kindness is key.

The app recently introduced AI to automatically censor unsolicited dick pics to make online dating for women a safer and friendlier space.

Starting in June, users of dating apps including Bumble, Badoo, Chappy, and Lumen will have access to the AI-based tool “Private Detector.” The tool, which allegedly has a 98 percent accuracy in spotting nudes, will warn users of an image it deems as “lewd” or offensive. This comes as part of a safety initiative from Bumble’s co-founders to make online dating safer for women, and gives users the choice to view, block, or report the image to the app’s moderators.

“Putting women’s safety first is out top priority,” Troen said. “We have 1000s of moderators, all around the world, looking for it [unsolicited nudes]. AI is built into Bumble that can monitor and find images like this. These pictures can cause trauma.”

