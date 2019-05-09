Bumble’s Louise Troen is live at TNW2019 – tune in now!

Welcome to day one of TNW’s annual conference, taking place in the industrial hipness of Amsterdam’s NDSM Wharf.

The sun’s out. The coffee is brewing. It’s a beautiful day. Now, let’s talk some tech.

In five minutes, Louise Troen, Bumble’s iconic VP of Internal Marketing and Communications will take to the stage to talk about when it comes to branding, kindness is key. She credits Bumble’s values of empathy, compassion, and consideration to its stratospheric success, which has resulted in the company achieving unicorn status.

Not here in Amsterdam with us? That’s okay. You can still catch it via live-stream here. To find other insightful keynotes, you can check the official schedule here.