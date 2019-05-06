TNW2019 Daily: Catch the official livestream



Can’t make it to TNW Conference this week? We’re going to miss your face, but don’t you worry! Just like previous years, we’re live streaming on both days. You can catch most of the talks from the comfort of your couch. So get your sweatpants on – you’re (technically) going to TNW Conference!

Catch exclusive content on TNW TV

Together with LiveU, our TNW TV livestream will run from 9:40 to 17:45 on May 9 and from 9:25 to 17:00 on May 10 (CEST). We’re live streaming interviews with some of the biggest names in tech, including a very special guest. I can’t name names, but I’ll give you a little hint: about one third of the world’s population wants to give him a very big hug. Including me. Get in line.

And that’s not all. We’ll also take you through the conference terrain, with an exclusive look behind-the-scenes. You’ll get to see what no one else sees, including most of the attendees!

Watch TNW2019 keynotes

Just like previous years, we’re also live streaming most of the TNW2019 talks. Speakers include Guy Kawasaki, who marketed Apple’s original Macintosh. Check out the official schedule to discover the keynotes you don’t want to miss, and watch them on our live streams.



Check out the TNW TV program:

Day 1

09:40 – 09:45: Intro

09:45 – 10:00: Grand opening

10:20 – 11:05: Keynote Guy Kawasaki (Author)

11:10 – 11:30: Keynote Emanuele Madeddu (National Geographic

11:35 – 11:50: Keynote Amy Whitaker (NYU)

11:50 – 12:05: Interview with Louise Troen (Bumble)

12:40 – 13:00: Keynote Melanie Deziel (Storyful)

13:00 – 13:15: Interview with Karen Wickre (Author)

13:15 – 13:35: Keynote Michael Martin (Nike)

13:35 – 13:50: Interview with Catherine Price (Author)

14:10 – 14:30: Keynote Purna Virji (Microsoft)

14:45 – 14:55: Keynote Georgina Ustik (TNW)

14:55 – 15:10: Interview with Guy Kawasaki (Author) & Boris Veldhuijzen van Zanten (TNW)

15:10 – 15:30: Keynote Karen Wickre (Author)

15:40 – 16:05: Keynote Andre Kuipers (Astronaut)

16:05 – 16:25: Ferris Wheel Pitches – 3 startups & Boris Veldhuijzen van Zanten (TNW)

16:40 – 16:55: Interview with Estelle Caldwell (Vox)

16:55 – 17:10: Interview with Mystery guest

17:10 – 17:25: Interview with Sougwen Chung (Artist)

Day 2

09:25 – 09:30: Intro

09:45 – 10:00: Interview with James Beacham (CERN)

10:00 – 10:20: Keynote Cassie Kozyrkov (Google)

10:35 – 10:50: Interview with Georgia Francis King (Quartz)

11:10 – 11:30: Keynote James Briddle (Author)

11:30 – 11:45: Interview with Sarah Kessler (Author)

11:25 – 11:45: Business floor tour

12:20 – 12:40: Fireside chat with Hanneke Faber (Unilever) & John Thornhill (Financial Times)

12:40 – 13:00: Food truck test

13:00 – 13:15: Interview with Dhruv Gulati (Factmata)

13:15 – 13:35: Panel with Priyanka Carr (SurveyMonkey) & Roel Jansen (Usabilla)

13:35 – 13:50: Interview with Stephanie Hannon (Strava)

13:50 – 14:10: Keynote Gilad Lotan (Buzzfeed)

14:10 – 14:25: Interview with Larry Sanger (Wikipedia)

14:55 – 15:10: Interview with Gilad Lotan (Buzzfeed)

15:10 – 15:30: Keynote Raj Samani (McAfee)

15:30 – 15:40: Chivas Hidden Studio

15:40 – 16:05: Keynote with James Beacham (CERN)

16:10 – 16:35: Keynote with Jonathan Rochelle (Google)

16:35 – 16:50: Interview with Boris Veldhuijzen van Zanten

16:50 – 17:00: Wrap up

See you this Thursday and Friday at TNW Conference – whether it’s in person or via the livestream! Well, if it’s the latter, we won’t be able to see you. But you’ll see us, and that’s pretty great.