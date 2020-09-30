TNW2020: 8 sessions worth setting Google Calendar reminders for

This year’s live online TNW2020 will give everyone a front-row seat to the biggest tech debates, disruptive business experiments, and impact-driven ideas of the year.

But with two full days of sessions, covering twelve different themes, you may be feeling overwhelmed.

Not to worry, we’ve made a shortlist of some of the coolest upcoming sessions you should not miss.

Scaling your health/AI business (October 1, 11:30-12 CET)

The experience of the last few months has brought the health tech industry forward at lightning speed. While red tape and budgets were once barriers preventing the adoption of new tech solutions, since the onset of COVID-19 and social distancing measures, healthcare providers have been experimenting with everything from telehealth to blockchain-backed contact-tracing apps.

This accelerated rate of tech adoption is paving the way for health-focused startups to gain traction. Smart Health Amsterdam will be hosting a great session on how founders can use this momentum to scale their businesses.

Join Wouter Kroese (founder of PacMed), Rianne de Vries (founder of Breathomix), Rocco van den Berg (Startup Collaboration Expert Healthtech, Philips), and Sjaak Vink (founder of The Social MedWork) to hear their tips on scaling, getting funding, and more.

How can open government data be used? (October 1, 11:30-12:00 CET)

Did you know that the Dutch government has published almost 15,000 datasets for public use online? With data on everything from mobility to education, the Dutch National Data Portal can be a treasure trove for startups, marketing teams, VCs, and anyone else in need of data on the Dutch market.

In a session hosted by the Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), Jelle Verburg, Product Owner at Data.Overheid.nl, will discuss data communities, APIs, high-value datasets, and the re-use of data. Join this session to find out more about how you could leverage this amazing library of data.

The new ecosystem for a seamless AI life (October 1, 13-13:30 CET)

For the first time, this year Huawei became one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world. Now looking to the future, the company is poised to bring its overall product strategy together.

With the rise of 5G and IoT technology, Huawei is focusing on creating a seamless connected living experience. But just what does that mean for its upcoming product line?

If you love getting your hands on the latest tech gadgets, join Global Chief Brand Officer, Andrew Garrihy, for a session on Huawei’s vision for the future and what’s set to come from the tech giant in the next few months.

A world to gain (October 1, 16:00=16:30 CET)

Facing the rapidly moving environment of finance is challenging; this talk will look at how major banks like ABN AMRO are utilizing emerging technologies to do so.

What types of partnerships are needed to bank for better? What’s possible with the resources of a big bank, and what are the challenges?

Find out more about how Chief Innovation & Technology Officer Christian Bornfeld plans to tackle new challenges head-on with emerging tech during his session on open banking.

Maintaining brand consistency in fragmented design workflows (October 2, 11:30-12 CET)

For many organizations, content marketing has become the primary driver of brand recognition, leads, and, ultimately, success.

This means, as a company scales, so does its team, with a network of writers, designers, photographers, videographers, freelancers, and product and growth marketers spanning across time zones. But how can we keep brand consistency when there are so many different actors involved?

Adobe’s Principal Solutions Consultant, Bart Van de Wiele, believes you should be working smarter, not harder. During this session, he’ll be sharing some strategies to combine the cloud, AI, and template-based design to streamline workflows and strengthen your company’s international brand identity.

The UK as your global launchpad (October 2, 12:15-12:45 CET)

London’s calling, but should you be listening? In the past, its bustling startup ecosystem and the opportunity for free movement attracted many aspiring European founders to set up shop in the UK. But with Brexit looming, Europe’s entrepreneurs have been asking questions about their future prospects in a post-EU Britain:

Can I still launch my company in the UK? What kind of support and opportunities are there? How will a UK base help me scale abroad later on?

The UK Embassy and Department for International Trade will be hosting this session, providing insights into the government’s Global Entrepreneur Programme. You will also hear from three international founders, Diane Janknegt (Founder & CEO, WizeNoze), Luigi Fidelio (CMO and Co-founder, Messagenius), and Nish Kotecha (Chairman and Co-founder, Finboot), about their experience growing and scaling an international startup in the UK.

Tech academies: the middlemen in the war on talent (October 2, 13-13:40 CET)

To break out of the post-confinement economic slump, companies will need great tech talent more than ever. While a number of tech academies have popped up to help close the talent gap and transition people into new careers, some companies still have doubts. Are the skills acquired during a coding bootcamp enough to jump in and fill our open IT positions?

Whether you’re a company looking to close your talent gap, or someone who’s thinking about joining a tech academy and wondering what the potential job prospects are, Startup Amsterdam will be hosting this session to answer all your questions and more.

Join speakers from some of the Netherlands’ best coding academies including: Tamira van Roeyen (Founder, Techionista), Saskia Verstege (Managing Director, TechGrounds), and Wouter de Vos (CEO, Codaisseur).

Sustainability in action (October 2, 17:15- 17:45 CET)

We’re done with greenwashing. We all know that businesses need to become sustainable by… yesterday. While so many are paying lip service, few are taking effective action.

Join Fredrika Klarén (Head of Sustainability, Polestar), Renae Kezar (Senior Director, Global Leader of Sustainability, Avery Dennison), Iggy Bassi (CEO, Cervest), and Lucy von Sturmer (Founder, The Humblebrag) for an honest, concrete discussion about steps companies can take to move towards an actionable sustainability plan.

And if this topic interests you, don’t miss Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath’s session Coming clean about electric cars (Day 2: 4-4:30), where he discusses the automotive industry’s need to regain public trust after ‘dieselgate’ and the radical transparency movement he thinks will help solve it.

