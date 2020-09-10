Follow Huawei’s 2020 dev conference livestream here

The day’s finally here! Huawei‘s annual developer conference, HDC 2020, is taking place from September 10 – 12, at Huawei HQ in Shenzhen, China starting at 9 am today.



Aside from the usual developer fare — including breakout sessions in fintech, gaming, ecommerce, and travel & navigation — we're expecting a handful of hardware announcements, as well as the latest developments on HMS Core 5.0, HarmonyOS, and EMUI 11. You can find the agenda here. Follow along the live stream below for the latest, and scroll down for our up-to-the-minute event coverage and reactions.

Live blog

Follow along with TNW’s live blog, which will be updated here throughout the day. Hit refresh for the latest, starting at 9 am CEST!