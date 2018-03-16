Got questions for a blockchain wizard? Alex Mashinsky is joining us on TNW Answers

What do you see as the most exciting future implementations of blockchain? What can we expect for developments in cryptocurrency in 2018?

Ask all this and more to Alex Mashinsky, CEO and Founder of Celsius Network.

Mashinsky is a. serial entrepreneur and founder of seven successful startups. He holds over 35 patents relating to exchanges, VOIP protocols, messaging, and communication, and has received numerous awards for innovation. He was an early pioneer of web-based exchanges and authored patents that cover parts of Twitter, Skype, Netflix, the App Store, and more.

He currently leads Celsius Network, the next generation of lending and borrowing for the cryptocurrency community.

Need inspiration? Check out his personal website, his Bloomberg profile, and the Celsius Network site.

Ask your questions now, and don’t forget to check back for his answers this Monday, March 19th!

This TNW Answers session was brought to you by Celsius and shouldn’t be considered investment advice by TNW. Yes, TNW sells ads. But we sell ads that don’t suck.

Read next: Review: Xiaomi's Mi Robot Builder is 978 pieces of educational fun