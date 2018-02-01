TNW’s Big Spam: Let’s all ditch Facebook
Top trending tech news:
🎮 An animated Mario movie is in the works (Engadget)
😮 Telegram and Telegram X vanished from the App Store (TNW)
🔥 Elon Musk sold all 20k of his flamethrowers (TechCrunch)
Tweet of the day:
Ever heard of the Twitter account, Mugshot Baes? We’ll just leave this here…
accidentally biting off husbands penis pic.twitter.com/tWLJduBtbs
— Mugshot Baes (@mugshotbaes) January 31, 2018
What we’re talking about:
Meet the archivists saving alt news from permanent deletion.
The Human Uber has arrived. ChameleonMask is the human surrogate we never asked for. (Vice)
“Human Uber,” developed in Japan, provides a way to attend events remotely using another person’s body. “It’s surprisingly natural” says its inventor, Jin Rekimoto of Sony #emtechasia pic.twitter.com/WZHPVcZ6M0
— will knight (@willknight) January 30, 2018
To the 1 million Americans who ditched Facebook last quarter, we salute you. Now take us with you.
Taxi rivalries, internet shutdowns, and ICOs — oh my! Here’s what happened in Africa in January.
Scientists want to treat anxiety with mind-control. That’s stressful.
Radiohead’s website has a less than OK Computer — their website has been leaking user data for years.
The Oxford-English Dictionary added 1,100 new entries last month, including Ransomware, EULA, and mansplaining.
